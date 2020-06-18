931 Langesmill Br

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

1 MONTH FREE RENT!! Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Stainless Appliances! Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! - 1 Month FREE Rent! Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome! Features Include: Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Stove, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Open Floorplan, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Walk-In Closet, Covered Back Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard. CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



