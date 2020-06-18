All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 931 Langesmill Br.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
931 Langesmill Br
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

931 Langesmill Br

931 Langesmill Br · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

931 Langesmill Br, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 931 Langesmill Br · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1719 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
1 MONTH FREE RENT!! Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Stainless Appliances! Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! - 1 Month FREE Rent! Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome! Features Include: Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Stove, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Open Floorplan, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Walk-In Closet, Covered Back Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard. CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3426604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Langesmill Br have any available units?
931 Langesmill Br has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 931 Langesmill Br have?
Some of 931 Langesmill Br's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Langesmill Br currently offering any rent specials?
931 Langesmill Br isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Langesmill Br pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 Langesmill Br is pet friendly.
Does 931 Langesmill Br offer parking?
No, 931 Langesmill Br does not offer parking.
Does 931 Langesmill Br have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 Langesmill Br does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Langesmill Br have a pool?
No, 931 Langesmill Br does not have a pool.
Does 931 Langesmill Br have accessible units?
No, 931 Langesmill Br does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Langesmill Br have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 931 Langesmill Br has units with dishwashers.
Does 931 Langesmill Br have units with air conditioning?
No, 931 Langesmill Br does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 931 Langesmill Br?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity