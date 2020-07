924 Misty Acres Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

UPSCALE DUPLEX IN CUL-DE-SAC AREA, 924 IS RIGHT HALF OF DUPLEX, QUIET STREET, 9" CILING FANS, INSIDE UTILITY, MICROWAVE, AUTO GARAGE DOOR OPENER, PRIVACY FENCE IN BACK, LANDSCAPED W/SPRINKLER SYSTEM. GREAT LOCATION, NEAR I-35 AND A SHORT DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN NEW BRAUNFELS. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. LOTS OF PRIVACY...WITH TRANQUILITY. END OF CUL DE SAC, EMPTY FIELD NEXT DOOR FOR EXTRA PRIVACY! EZ ACCESS I35! CAN'T PASS UP THIS DARLING CUTE COTTAGE! JUST INSTALLED FIBERGLASS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING IN HOME. KITCHEN AND BATHROOM HAVE CERAMIC TILE!