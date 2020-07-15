918 Darion Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Gardens of Ranch Estates. The large open kitchen has granite counter tops, island, pantry and beautiful lighting. The flagstone patio is great for enjoying your morning coffee.