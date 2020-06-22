3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome located at the base of "The Hill" in New Braunfels. NBISD Schools. Short 3 minute drive to Landa Park and downtown New Braunfels. Oversized Garage. Relaxing patio off of living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 Wood Road have any available units?
905 Wood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 905 Wood Road have?
Some of 905 Wood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Wood Road currently offering any rent specials?
905 Wood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.