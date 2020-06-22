All apartments in New Braunfels
905 Wood Road
905 Wood Road

905 Wood Road · No Longer Available
Location

905 Wood Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome located at the base of "The Hill" in New Braunfels. NBISD Schools. Short 3 minute drive to Landa Park and downtown New Braunfels. Oversized Garage. Relaxing patio off of living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

