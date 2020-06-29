All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
881 N Business 35
881 N Business 35

881 N Business Ih 35 · No Longer Available
New Braunfels
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

881 N Business Ih 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on Pecan covered lot, one car Garage, New Vinyl Plank flooring through out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 N Business 35 have any available units?
881 N Business 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 881 N Business 35 have?
Some of 881 N Business 35's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 N Business 35 currently offering any rent specials?
881 N Business 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 N Business 35 pet-friendly?
No, 881 N Business 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 881 N Business 35 offer parking?
Yes, 881 N Business 35 offers parking.
Does 881 N Business 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 881 N Business 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 N Business 35 have a pool?
No, 881 N Business 35 does not have a pool.
Does 881 N Business 35 have accessible units?
No, 881 N Business 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 881 N Business 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 881 N Business 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 881 N Business 35 have units with air conditioning?
No, 881 N Business 35 does not have units with air conditioning.
