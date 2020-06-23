All apartments in New Braunfels
870 PECAN PT
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:10 AM

870 PECAN PT

870 Pecan Point · No Longer Available
Location

870 Pecan Point, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate home on corner lot is ready to call home. Home features tall ceilings, crown molding & ceramic tile throughout living room, kitchen, & dining area. Kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops w/ large island, custom cabinets, & tile backsplash. Bonus room/study off main entryway. Master suite w/ large bay window, full bath w/ walk-in shower, large walk-in closet, & outdoor access to beautiful back patio overlooking a gorgeously landscaped back yard. Home has sprinklers, water filter, and softener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 PECAN PT have any available units?
870 PECAN PT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 870 PECAN PT have?
Some of 870 PECAN PT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 PECAN PT currently offering any rent specials?
870 PECAN PT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 PECAN PT pet-friendly?
No, 870 PECAN PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 870 PECAN PT offer parking?
Yes, 870 PECAN PT offers parking.
Does 870 PECAN PT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 PECAN PT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 PECAN PT have a pool?
No, 870 PECAN PT does not have a pool.
Does 870 PECAN PT have accessible units?
No, 870 PECAN PT does not have accessible units.
Does 870 PECAN PT have units with dishwashers?
No, 870 PECAN PT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 870 PECAN PT have units with air conditioning?
No, 870 PECAN PT does not have units with air conditioning.
