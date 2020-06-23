870 PECAN PT

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate home on corner lot is ready to call home. Home features tall ceilings, crown molding & ceramic tile throughout living room, kitchen, & dining area. Kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops w/ large island, custom cabinets, & tile backsplash. Bonus room/study off main entryway. Master suite w/ large bay window, full bath w/ walk-in shower, large walk-in closet, & outdoor access to beautiful back patio overlooking a gorgeously landscaped back yard. Home has sprinklers, water filter, and softener.