New Braunfels, TX
/
849 N Business 35
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM
849 N Business 35
849 N Business Ih 35
Location
849 N Business Ih 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mature pecan tree covered lot 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with over sized 2 car garage. Glassed in patio
Vinyl plank floors and good sized rooms, formal dining room and eat in kitchen
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 849 N Business 35 have any available units?
849 N Business 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 849 N Business 35 have?
Some of 849 N Business 35's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 849 N Business 35 currently offering any rent specials?
849 N Business 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 N Business 35 pet-friendly?
No, 849 N Business 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 849 N Business 35 offer parking?
Yes, 849 N Business 35 offers parking.
Does 849 N Business 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 N Business 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 N Business 35 have a pool?
No, 849 N Business 35 does not have a pool.
Does 849 N Business 35 have accessible units?
No, 849 N Business 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 849 N Business 35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 N Business 35 has units with dishwashers.
Does 849 N Business 35 have units with air conditioning?
No, 849 N Business 35 does not have units with air conditioning.
