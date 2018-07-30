All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 841 Water.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
841 Water
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

841 Water

841 Water Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

841 Water Ln, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great home located on a CUL-DE-SAC, sits on 0.25 acres, available for immediate MOVE-IN! Home has many upgrades, Wood Plantation Shutters in the Kitchen with large granite island/breakfast bar & beautiful back-splash. Black out Cellular Shades on all windows, remote control ceiling fans in master and living room. Open floor plan, tile flooring in wet areas, formal dining & entry. Living area and bedrooms are laminate flooring for durability.
Privacy fenced back-yard that backs up to the Green Belt. Easy access to I-35, schools and shopping. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Water have any available units?
841 Water doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 841 Water have?
Some of 841 Water's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Water currently offering any rent specials?
841 Water is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Water pet-friendly?
No, 841 Water is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 841 Water offer parking?
No, 841 Water does not offer parking.
Does 841 Water have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Water does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Water have a pool?
No, 841 Water does not have a pool.
Does 841 Water have accessible units?
No, 841 Water does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Water have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 Water has units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Water have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 Water does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas