Great home located on a CUL-DE-SAC, sits on 0.25 acres, available for immediate MOVE-IN! Home has many upgrades, Wood Plantation Shutters in the Kitchen with large granite island/breakfast bar & beautiful back-splash. Black out Cellular Shades on all windows, remote control ceiling fans in master and living room. Open floor plan, tile flooring in wet areas, formal dining & entry. Living area and bedrooms are laminate flooring for durability.

Privacy fenced back-yard that backs up to the Green Belt. Easy access to I-35, schools and shopping. Must see!