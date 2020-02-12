787 W Coll Street

Amenities

Charming 3 bed, 1.5 bath home conveniently located close to Downtown New Braunfels. Lawn maintenance included. This home has laminate wood floors throughout & tile floor in bathroom, eat-in kitchen w/ ceiling fan, nice size island w/ room for bar stools. Updated gas stove & fridge. washer/dryer included. The 1.5 bath is a Jack-n-Jill style w/ tub shower combo w/ tiled walls. Large size master bedroom has a ceiling fan and 2 standard closets. Covered patio in front & back. Quick drive to I-35, shopping &... (text truncated for print)