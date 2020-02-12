All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 787 W Coll Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
787 W Coll Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 3:07 AM

787 W Coll Street

787 West Coll Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

787 West Coll Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bed, 1.5 bath home conveniently located close to Downtown New Braunfels. Lawn maintenance included. This home has laminate wood floors throughout & tile floor in bathroom, eat-in kitchen w/ ceiling fan, nice size island w/ room for bar stools. Updated gas stove & fridge. washer/dryer included. The 1.5 bath is a Jack-n-Jill style w/ tub shower combo w/ tiled walls. Large size master bedroom has a ceiling fan and 2 standard closets. Covered patio in front & back. Quick drive to I-35, shopping &... (text truncated for print)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 787 W Coll Street have any available units?
787 W Coll Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 787 W Coll Street have?
Some of 787 W Coll Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 787 W Coll Street currently offering any rent specials?
787 W Coll Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 787 W Coll Street pet-friendly?
No, 787 W Coll Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 787 W Coll Street offer parking?
No, 787 W Coll Street does not offer parking.
Does 787 W Coll Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 787 W Coll Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 787 W Coll Street have a pool?
No, 787 W Coll Street does not have a pool.
Does 787 W Coll Street have accessible units?
No, 787 W Coll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 787 W Coll Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 787 W Coll Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 787 W Coll Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 787 W Coll Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas