All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 770 N IH 35.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
770 N IH 35
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:16 AM

770 N IH 35

770 I 35 · (512) 439-0792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

770 I 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
volleyball court
Are you ready to call one of the most beautiful communities in New Braunfels home? Live near Lake Dunlop and enjoy a variety of amenities such as basketball, volleyball, a swimming pool, elaborate fitness center, jogging trails and a 4 acre private park. Apartment features include: Oak Cabinetry Washer and Dryer Connections Patio or Balcony Ample Storage Space Nine Foot Ceilings Crown Molding Garden Tubs * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 N IH 35 have any available units?
770 N IH 35 has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 770 N IH 35 have?
Some of 770 N IH 35's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 N IH 35 currently offering any rent specials?
770 N IH 35 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 N IH 35 pet-friendly?
No, 770 N IH 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 770 N IH 35 offer parking?
No, 770 N IH 35 does not offer parking.
Does 770 N IH 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 770 N IH 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 N IH 35 have a pool?
Yes, 770 N IH 35 has a pool.
Does 770 N IH 35 have accessible units?
No, 770 N IH 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 770 N IH 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 N IH 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 770 N IH 35 have units with air conditioning?
No, 770 N IH 35 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 770 N IH 35?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity