770 N IH 35

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool basketball court

Are you ready to call one of the most beautiful communities in New Braunfels home? Live near Lake Dunlop and enjoy a variety of amenities such as basketball, volleyball, a swimming pool, elaborate fitness center, jogging trails and a 4 acre private park. Apartment features include: Oak Cabinetry Washer and Dryer Connections Patio or Balcony Ample Storage Space Nine Foot Ceilings Crown Molding Garden Tubs * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.