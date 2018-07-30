All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 735 Bell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
735 Bell St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

735 Bell St

735 Bell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

735 Bell Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 2-story townhome
2 bed/3 full baths with small loft/bonus room on 3rd floor

Large kitchen with island
Hookups for Washer & Dryer
Covered carport (for 2 vehicles)
At end of culdesac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Bell St have any available units?
735 Bell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 735 Bell St currently offering any rent specials?
735 Bell St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Bell St pet-friendly?
No, 735 Bell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 735 Bell St offer parking?
Yes, 735 Bell St does offer parking.
Does 735 Bell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 Bell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Bell St have a pool?
No, 735 Bell St does not have a pool.
Does 735 Bell St have accessible units?
No, 735 Bell St does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Bell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Bell St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 735 Bell St have units with air conditioning?
No, 735 Bell St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas