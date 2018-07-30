Rent Calculator
735 Bell St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
735 Bell St
735 Bell Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
735 Bell Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
in unit laundry
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 2-story townhome
2 bed/3 full baths with small loft/bonus room on 3rd floor
Large kitchen with island
Hookups for Washer & Dryer
Covered carport (for 2 vehicles)
At end of culdesac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 735 Bell St have any available units?
735 Bell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
Is 735 Bell St currently offering any rent specials?
735 Bell St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Bell St pet-friendly?
No, 735 Bell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 735 Bell St offer parking?
Yes, 735 Bell St does offer parking.
Does 735 Bell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 Bell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Bell St have a pool?
No, 735 Bell St does not have a pool.
Does 735 Bell St have accessible units?
No, 735 Bell St does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Bell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Bell St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 735 Bell St have units with air conditioning?
No, 735 Bell St does not have units with air conditioning.
