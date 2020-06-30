All apartments in New Braunfels
730 Saengerhalle Rd
730 Saengerhalle Rd

730 Saengerhalle Road · No Longer Available
Location

730 Saengerhalle Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW! 3/2/2 Duplex Neighboring Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! - 3/2/2 Duplex Neighboring Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! Amenities Include Stained Concrete Flooring, Granite Countertops, Black Appliances, Refrigerator, Microwave,Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Walk-In Closet In Master, Double Vanity in Master Bath, Garage Opener, Covered Patio w/ Ceiling Fan, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Sprinkler System, and BBQ Pit, Lawn Mower + Weed Eater Provided! (Must Remain At Property). CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max, 40lb Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2747274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Saengerhalle Rd have any available units?
730 Saengerhalle Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 730 Saengerhalle Rd have?
Some of 730 Saengerhalle Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Saengerhalle Rd currently offering any rent specials?
730 Saengerhalle Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Saengerhalle Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Saengerhalle Rd is pet friendly.
Does 730 Saengerhalle Rd offer parking?
Yes, 730 Saengerhalle Rd offers parking.
Does 730 Saengerhalle Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Saengerhalle Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Saengerhalle Rd have a pool?
No, 730 Saengerhalle Rd does not have a pool.
Does 730 Saengerhalle Rd have accessible units?
No, 730 Saengerhalle Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Saengerhalle Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Saengerhalle Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Saengerhalle Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 Saengerhalle Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

