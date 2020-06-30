730 Saengerhalle Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available NOW! 3/2/2 Duplex Neighboring Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! - 3/2/2 Duplex Neighboring Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! Amenities Include Stained Concrete Flooring, Granite Countertops, Black Appliances, Refrigerator, Microwave,Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Walk-In Closet In Master, Double Vanity in Master Bath, Garage Opener, Covered Patio w/ Ceiling Fan, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Sprinkler System, and BBQ Pit, Lawn Mower + Weed Eater Provided! (Must Remain At Property). CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max, 40lb Max.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE2747274)