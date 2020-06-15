Amenities

721 Milestone Park Available 07/15/20 Live Inside The Loop Close to Shopping, Restaurants, and Faust Street Bridge! Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome! - Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. Gorgeous New 3/2.5/2 Townhome! Features Include: Huge Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Ceiling Fans, Wood Plank Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk In Closets, Covered Back Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Must Be Over 1 Year. Cats - Must Have Proof of Spay/Neuter. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE4438848)