All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 714 Albert Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
714 Albert Street
Last updated January 29 2020 at 4:13 AM

714 Albert Street

714 Albert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

714 Albert Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 1 bdrm, 1 bath house recently remodeled located near Torrey Park & the Guadalupe River. Nice size living room & bdrm, w/ beautiful wood flooring and vinyl floors in bathroom. Full bath tub/shower combo & single vanity w/ ample counter space & cabinet storage. Cozy kitchen w/ plenty of storage, a stove, microwave & fridge. Spacious fenced-in yard w/ mature trees. Detached car garage w/ washer & dryer. Great location w/ easy commute to highway 337 and Gruene restaurants/shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Albert Street have any available units?
714 Albert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 714 Albert Street have?
Some of 714 Albert Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Albert Street currently offering any rent specials?
714 Albert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Albert Street pet-friendly?
No, 714 Albert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 714 Albert Street offer parking?
Yes, 714 Albert Street offers parking.
Does 714 Albert Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Albert Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Albert Street have a pool?
No, 714 Albert Street does not have a pool.
Does 714 Albert Street have accessible units?
No, 714 Albert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Albert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Albert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 714 Albert Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 Albert Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas