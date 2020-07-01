714 Albert Street

Amenities
Charming 1 bdrm, 1 bath house recently remodeled located near Torrey Park & the Guadalupe River. Nice size living room & bdrm, w/ beautiful wood flooring and vinyl floors in bathroom. Full bath tub/shower combo & single vanity w/ ample counter space & cabinet storage. Cozy kitchen w/ plenty of storage, a stove, microwave & fridge. Spacious fenced-in yard w/ mature trees. Detached car garage w/ washer & dryer. Great location w/ easy commute to highway 337 and Gruene restaurants/shopping.