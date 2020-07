Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Completely updated unit, carpet and tile flooring, kitchen appliances, baths, vanities, open living area, large kitchen with breakfast area. Master suite has dual vanity and tile tub/shower. Conveniently located near Hwy 46 and Gruene, this duplex has large carport and backyard that can park trailer, boat, or RV! Pets negotiable, no large dogs. No smoking in house. Please bring photo ID with completed applications and $50/per application fee in certified funds/money order.