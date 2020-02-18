Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 688 La Bahia Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
688 La Bahia Loop
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
688 La Bahia Loop
688 La Bahia Loop
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
688 La Bahia Loop, New Braunfels, TX 78132
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
Wonderful 3/2.5 Home in Mission Hills Neighborhood. Master up, nice sized rooms with open game room. Fenced yard with large covered patio. Neighborhood playground within walking distance. NBISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 688 La Bahia Loop have any available units?
688 La Bahia Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 688 La Bahia Loop have?
Some of 688 La Bahia Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 688 La Bahia Loop currently offering any rent specials?
688 La Bahia Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 La Bahia Loop pet-friendly?
No, 688 La Bahia Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 688 La Bahia Loop offer parking?
Yes, 688 La Bahia Loop offers parking.
Does 688 La Bahia Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 688 La Bahia Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 La Bahia Loop have a pool?
No, 688 La Bahia Loop does not have a pool.
Does 688 La Bahia Loop have accessible units?
No, 688 La Bahia Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 688 La Bahia Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 688 La Bahia Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 688 La Bahia Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 688 La Bahia Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Similar Pages
New Braunfels 1 Bedrooms
New Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Floresville, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Balcones Heights, TX
Windcrest, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas