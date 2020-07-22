All apartments in New Braunfels
665 La Bahia Loop

665 La Bahia Loop · No Longer Available
Location

665 La Bahia Loop, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
fantastic home in a very desirable neighborhood. Crown mldg, carpet, seperate tub and shower in master bath, tile, garage door opener, covered patio, sprinkler system, large custom deck... welcome home.
Agent Only Remarks:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 La Bahia Loop have any available units?
665 La Bahia Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 665 La Bahia Loop have?
Some of 665 La Bahia Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 La Bahia Loop currently offering any rent specials?
665 La Bahia Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 La Bahia Loop pet-friendly?
No, 665 La Bahia Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 665 La Bahia Loop offer parking?
Yes, 665 La Bahia Loop offers parking.
Does 665 La Bahia Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 La Bahia Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 La Bahia Loop have a pool?
No, 665 La Bahia Loop does not have a pool.
Does 665 La Bahia Loop have accessible units?
No, 665 La Bahia Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 665 La Bahia Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 665 La Bahia Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 665 La Bahia Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 665 La Bahia Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
