fantastic home in a very desirable neighborhood. Crown mldg, carpet, seperate tub and shower in master bath, tile, garage door opener, covered patio, sprinkler system, large custom deck... welcome home. Agent Only Remarks:
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 665 La Bahia Loop have any available units?
665 La Bahia Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 665 La Bahia Loop have?
Some of 665 La Bahia Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 La Bahia Loop currently offering any rent specials?
665 La Bahia Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.