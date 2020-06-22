614 Riverside Drive

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom Near The Guadalupe River - Spacious 3 Bedroom home, granite countertops, all fresh paint, upgraded light fixtures. Across the Street from the Guadalupe River! Park amenities include river access, jogging/walking trails, bike trails, fishing pier and tennis courts. Large backyard with covered patio great for entertaining. Loft upstairs is perfect for office, game room or 2nd living area.
Please schedule showing with Property Manager- Texas Urban Realty- 512-293-2700
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5853904)