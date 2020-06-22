All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

614 Riverside Drive

614 Riverside Drive · (512) 293-2700
Location

614 Riverside Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 614 Riverside Drive · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1695 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
tennis court
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
tennis court
Spacious 3 Bedroom Near The Guadalupe River - Spacious 3 Bedroom home, granite countertops, all fresh paint, upgraded light fixtures. Across the Street from the Guadalupe River! Park amenities include river access, jogging/walking trails, bike trails, fishing pier and tennis courts. Large backyard with covered patio great for entertaining. Loft upstairs is perfect for office, game room or 2nd living area.
Please schedule showing with Property Manager- Texas Urban Realty- 512-293-2700

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5853904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Riverside Drive have any available units?
614 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 614 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 614 Riverside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
614 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 614 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 614 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 614 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 614 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 614 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 614 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
