All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 610 Frostwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
610 Frostwood Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
610 Frostwood Drive
610 Frostwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
610 Frostwood Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice duplex in much desired Summerwood. 3/2 with one car garage. Comal Schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 610 Frostwood Drive have any available units?
610 Frostwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 610 Frostwood Drive have?
Some of 610 Frostwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 610 Frostwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
610 Frostwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Frostwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 610 Frostwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 610 Frostwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 610 Frostwood Drive offers parking.
Does 610 Frostwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Frostwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Frostwood Drive have a pool?
No, 610 Frostwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 610 Frostwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 610 Frostwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Frostwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Frostwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Frostwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Frostwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
