607 Summerwood Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful all brick home in the Summerwood Subd & conveniently close to Guadalupe River. This home includes a spacious LR w/ a wood burning fireplace & separate DR. Eat-in KT w/ 42" custom cabinets & granite counter tops. Tile & wood laminate flooring in high traffic areas & master BR. Split master BR w/ ceiling fan, walk-in closet, full bath w/ tub/shower separate & double vanity, french doors leading to the inviting deck overlooking the shaded back yard. Great for entertainment or relaxation.