All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 607 Summerwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
607 Summerwood Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:40 PM

607 Summerwood Drive

607 Summerwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

607 Summerwood Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful all brick home in the Summerwood Subd & conveniently close to Guadalupe River. This home includes a spacious LR w/ a wood burning fireplace & separate DR. Eat-in KT w/ 42" custom cabinets & granite counter tops. Tile & wood laminate flooring in high traffic areas & master BR. Split master BR w/ ceiling fan, walk-in closet, full bath w/ tub/shower separate & double vanity, french doors leading to the inviting deck overlooking the shaded back yard. Great for entertainment or relaxation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Summerwood Drive have any available units?
607 Summerwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 607 Summerwood Drive have?
Some of 607 Summerwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Summerwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
607 Summerwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Summerwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 607 Summerwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 607 Summerwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 607 Summerwood Drive offers parking.
Does 607 Summerwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Summerwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Summerwood Drive have a pool?
No, 607 Summerwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 607 Summerwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 607 Summerwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Summerwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 Summerwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Summerwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Summerwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas