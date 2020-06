Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful construction close to Creekside Center and Resolute Hospital! Luxury interior includes wood look tile, tile counter tops, tandem garage, large master with great bathroom! Refrigerator, washer, dryer included! Ready for quick move-in. Please apply at 17156 IH35N in Schertz, bring complete applications with photo ID, no personal checks. No smoking in house/garage, pets limited to single small dog only. **$500 move in credit to take occupancy by 1 Oct 19!