Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
573 Creekside Circle
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

573 Creekside Circle

573 Creekside Circle · No Longer Available
Location

573 Creekside Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Available Immediately! Newly renovated 3 bed/2 bath close to Shopping, Entertainment, and Medical facilities! Great Open Floorplan. Excellent location for commuters! This Duplex Home Comes with a Nest Smart Thermostat, Automatic Sprinkler System, a large garage, Xeriscaped Front Yard, Privacy Fenced-In Backyard, Wood-Look flooring throughout the house, Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances (Brand new Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator, & Stove are on the way!), Ceiling Fans in every room, washer/dryer connections, and Walk-In Closets! Up to 2 Pets Welcome! CISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 573 Creekside Circle have any available units?
573 Creekside Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 573 Creekside Circle have?
Some of 573 Creekside Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 573 Creekside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
573 Creekside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 Creekside Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 573 Creekside Circle is pet friendly.
Does 573 Creekside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 573 Creekside Circle offers parking.
Does 573 Creekside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 573 Creekside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 Creekside Circle have a pool?
No, 573 Creekside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 573 Creekside Circle have accessible units?
No, 573 Creekside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 573 Creekside Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 573 Creekside Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 573 Creekside Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 573 Creekside Circle has units with air conditioning.
