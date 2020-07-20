573 Creekside Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Available Immediately! Newly renovated 3 bed/2 bath close to Shopping, Entertainment, and Medical facilities! Great Open Floorplan. Excellent location for commuters! This Duplex Home Comes with a Nest Smart Thermostat, Automatic Sprinkler System, a large garage, Xeriscaped Front Yard, Privacy Fenced-In Backyard, Wood-Look flooring throughout the house, Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances (Brand new Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator, & Stove are on the way!), Ceiling Fans in every room, washer/dryer connections, and Walk-In Closets! Up to 2 Pets Welcome! CISD.