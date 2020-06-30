All apartments in New Braunfels
545 Creekside Circle

Location

545 Creekside Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MOVE IN BONUS 1/2 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT!!! This Luxury Duplex Home comes with a Fenced in Backyard for your furry friends and tons of other luxuries such as an Automatic Sprinkler System, Xeriscape Front Yard, Garage Door Opener, Wood Look Tile Flooring w/Carpet in Bedrooms, and Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops w/Backsplash, Back Patio, High Ceilings and Walk in Closets. Close to shopping IH-35 and Comal schools!
This Luxury Duplex Home comes with a Fenced in Backyard for your furry friends and tons of other luxuries such as an Automatic Sprinkler System, Xeriscape Front Yard, Garage Door Opener, Wood Look Tile Flooring w/Carpet in Bedrooms, and Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops w/Backsplash, Back Patio, High Ceilings and Walk in Closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Creekside Circle have any available units?
545 Creekside Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 545 Creekside Circle have?
Some of 545 Creekside Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 Creekside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
545 Creekside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Creekside Circle pet-friendly?
No, 545 Creekside Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 545 Creekside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 545 Creekside Circle offers parking.
Does 545 Creekside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 Creekside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Creekside Circle have a pool?
No, 545 Creekside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 545 Creekside Circle have accessible units?
No, 545 Creekside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Creekside Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Creekside Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Creekside Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 545 Creekside Circle has units with air conditioning.

