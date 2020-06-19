545 Advantage Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come by and make this lovely beach style town-home located in Creekside Villas your new home. This home has a great floor plan and many upgrades. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, stained concrete floors downstairs and laminate wood flooring upstairs (no carpet). Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a fridge with ice maker and bar top for drinking coffee and eating breakfast. The kitchen and bathrooms have beautiful granite counter top. The home also has washer and dryer hook ups, one car garage, covered back porch and privacy fenced yard.