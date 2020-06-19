All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:22 AM

545 Advantage Drive

545 Advantage Drive · (830) 253-0018
Location

545 Advantage Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come by and make this lovely beach style town-home located in Creekside Villas your new home. This home has a great floor plan and many upgrades. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, stained concrete floors downstairs and laminate wood flooring upstairs (no carpet). Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a fridge with ice maker and bar top for drinking coffee and eating breakfast. The kitchen and bathrooms have beautiful granite counter top. The home also has washer and dryer hook ups, one car garage, covered back porch and privacy fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Advantage Drive have any available units?
545 Advantage Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 545 Advantage Drive have?
Some of 545 Advantage Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 Advantage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
545 Advantage Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Advantage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 545 Advantage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 545 Advantage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 545 Advantage Drive does offer parking.
Does 545 Advantage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 Advantage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Advantage Drive have a pool?
No, 545 Advantage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 545 Advantage Drive have accessible units?
No, 545 Advantage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Advantage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Advantage Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Advantage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 Advantage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
