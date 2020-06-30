542 Creekside Forest

Amenities

Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Close to Creekside Shopping and Entertainment! Refrigerator Included! - Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Close to Creekside Shopping and Entertainment! Amenities Include Stainless Appliances, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Built In Microwave, Stove, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Ceiling Fans, Wood-Look Tile Flooring/Carpet, Walk In Closet, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bathroom, Covered Back Patio, Fenced In Backyard, Sprinkler System, and Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included! CISD. Floorplan #2530. 1 Pet Max with Restrictions. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE2606318)