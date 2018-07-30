All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 542 Creekside Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
542 Creekside Circle
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

542 Creekside Circle

542 Creekside Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

542 Creekside Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
542 Creekside Circle Available 06/15/20 Great Open Floorplan! 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home In Creekside Crossing! Island Kitchen & Double Vanity! - Great Open Floorplan! 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home In Creekside Crossing! Island Kitchen & Double Vanity! This Home Features a Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Island Kitchen, Pantry, Tiled Kitchen Countertops, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity in Master Bathroom, Privacy Fenced Backyard, and Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included! CISD. 1 Pet Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4555295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 Creekside Circle have any available units?
542 Creekside Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 542 Creekside Circle have?
Some of 542 Creekside Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 Creekside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
542 Creekside Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 Creekside Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 542 Creekside Circle is pet friendly.
Does 542 Creekside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 542 Creekside Circle does offer parking.
Does 542 Creekside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 Creekside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 Creekside Circle have a pool?
No, 542 Creekside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 542 Creekside Circle have accessible units?
No, 542 Creekside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 542 Creekside Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 542 Creekside Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 542 Creekside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 542 Creekside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas