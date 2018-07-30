Amenities
542 Creekside Circle Available 06/15/20 Great Open Floorplan! 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home In Creekside Crossing! Island Kitchen & Double Vanity! - Great Open Floorplan! 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home In Creekside Crossing! Island Kitchen & Double Vanity! This Home Features a Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Island Kitchen, Pantry, Tiled Kitchen Countertops, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity in Master Bathroom, Privacy Fenced Backyard, and Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included! CISD. 1 Pet Max.
