541 Creekside Circle - 1
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

541 Creekside Circle - 1

541 Creekside Circle · (210) 718-4687
Location

541 Creekside Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 14

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Luxury Duplex Home comes with a Fenced in Backyard for your furry friends and tons of other luxuries such as an Automatic Sprinkler System, Xeriscape Front Yard, Garage Door Opener, Wood Look Tile Flooring w/Carpet in Bedrooms, and Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops w/Backsplash, Back Patio, High Ceilings and Walk in Closets. Floorplan #2504.
OWNER IS OFFERING A MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!
This Luxury Duplex Home comes with a Fenced in Backyard for your furry friends and tons of other luxuries such as an Automatic Sprinkler System, Xeriscape Front Yard, Garage Door Opener, Wood Look Tile Flooring w/Carpet in Bedrooms, and Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops w/Backsplash, Back Patio, High Ceilings and Walk in Closets. Floorplan #2504

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 Creekside Circle - 1 have any available units?
541 Creekside Circle - 1 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 541 Creekside Circle - 1 have?
Some of 541 Creekside Circle - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 Creekside Circle - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
541 Creekside Circle - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Creekside Circle - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 541 Creekside Circle - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 541 Creekside Circle - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 541 Creekside Circle - 1 offers parking.
Does 541 Creekside Circle - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 Creekside Circle - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Creekside Circle - 1 have a pool?
No, 541 Creekside Circle - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 541 Creekside Circle - 1 have accessible units?
No, 541 Creekside Circle - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Creekside Circle - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 Creekside Circle - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 541 Creekside Circle - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 541 Creekside Circle - 1 has units with air conditioning.
