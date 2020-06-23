Rent Calculator
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:23 PM
1 of 3
529 Frostwood Drive
529 Frostwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
529 Frostwood Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 529 Frostwood Drive have any available units?
529 Frostwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 529 Frostwood Drive have?
Some of 529 Frostwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 529 Frostwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
529 Frostwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Frostwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 529 Frostwood Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 529 Frostwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 529 Frostwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 529 Frostwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Frostwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Frostwood Drive have a pool?
No, 529 Frostwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 529 Frostwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 529 Frostwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Frostwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 Frostwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Frostwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 529 Frostwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
