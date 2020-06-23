521 Southeast Terrace

Ranch style home with updated features. Large kitchen with tile back-splash and breakfast bar. Separate dining area. Hardwood floors throughout. Exterior features beautiful deck and covered porches with nice yard and workshop.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
