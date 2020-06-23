504 Wind Murmur

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bed 2.5 Bath home with easy access to 46 & 306 right behind Creekside Shopping Center. Vinyl that looks like wood covers the living and kitchen areas. Master bedroom downstairs and three bedrooms with a sitting area upstairs. Two car garage with storage and a large driveway.