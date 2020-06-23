All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

504 Wind Murmur

504 Wind Murmur · No Longer Available
Location

504 Wind Murmur, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
4 Bed 2.5 Bath home with easy access to 46 & 306 right behind Creekside Shopping Center. Vinyl that looks like wood covers the living and kitchen areas. Master bedroom downstairs and three bedrooms with a sitting area upstairs. Two car garage with storage and a large driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Wind Murmur have any available units?
504 Wind Murmur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 504 Wind Murmur have?
Some of 504 Wind Murmur's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Wind Murmur currently offering any rent specials?
504 Wind Murmur isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Wind Murmur pet-friendly?
No, 504 Wind Murmur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 504 Wind Murmur offer parking?
Yes, 504 Wind Murmur does offer parking.
Does 504 Wind Murmur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Wind Murmur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Wind Murmur have a pool?
No, 504 Wind Murmur does not have a pool.
Does 504 Wind Murmur have accessible units?
No, 504 Wind Murmur does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Wind Murmur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Wind Murmur has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Wind Murmur have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Wind Murmur does not have units with air conditioning.
