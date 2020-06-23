4 Bed 2.5 Bath home with easy access to 46 & 306 right behind Creekside Shopping Center. Vinyl that looks like wood covers the living and kitchen areas. Master bedroom downstairs and three bedrooms with a sitting area upstairs. Two car garage with storage and a large driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 504 Wind Murmur have any available units?
504 Wind Murmur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 504 Wind Murmur have?
Some of 504 Wind Murmur's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Wind Murmur currently offering any rent specials?
504 Wind Murmur isn't currently offering any rent specials.