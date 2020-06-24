All apartments in New Braunfels
442 Copper Wood Drive
Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:05 PM

442 Copper Wood Drive

442 Copper Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

442 Copper Wood Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 Copper Wood Drive have any available units?
442 Copper Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 442 Copper Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
442 Copper Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 Copper Wood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 442 Copper Wood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 442 Copper Wood Drive offer parking?
No, 442 Copper Wood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 442 Copper Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 Copper Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 Copper Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 442 Copper Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 442 Copper Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 442 Copper Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 442 Copper Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 Copper Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 442 Copper Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 442 Copper Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
