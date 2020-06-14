434 Creekside Curve

Amenities
3/2.5/2 Duplex Home in Creekside Crossing! Close To Entertainment & Minutes To IH 35! Amenities Include Stainless Appliances, Built In Microwave, Side By Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Ceiling Fans, Carpet/Wood-Look Tile Flooring, High Ceilings, Walk-In Closet, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bathroom, Covered Back Patio, Large Fenced In Backyard and a Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included! CISD. 2 Pets Max with Restrictions. Cats Must Have Proof of Spay/Neuter.