Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:10 AM

434 Creekside Curve

434 Creekside Curve · (830) 625-8065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

434 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1307 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3/2.5/2 Duplex Home in Creekside Crossing! Close To Entertainment & Minutes To IH 35! Amenities Include Stainless Appliances, Built In Microwave, Side By Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Ceiling Fans, Carpet/Wood-Look Tile Flooring, High Ceilings, Walk-In Closet, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bathroom, Covered Back Patio, Large Fenced In Backyard and a Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included! CISD. 2 Pets Max with Restrictions. Cats Must Have Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Creekside Curve have any available units?
434 Creekside Curve has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 434 Creekside Curve have?
Some of 434 Creekside Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Creekside Curve currently offering any rent specials?
434 Creekside Curve isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Creekside Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 Creekside Curve is pet friendly.
Does 434 Creekside Curve offer parking?
Yes, 434 Creekside Curve does offer parking.
Does 434 Creekside Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 Creekside Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Creekside Curve have a pool?
No, 434 Creekside Curve does not have a pool.
Does 434 Creekside Curve have accessible units?
No, 434 Creekside Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Creekside Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 Creekside Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 434 Creekside Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 Creekside Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
