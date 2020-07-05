All apartments in New Braunfels
414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1

Location

414 Creekside Curv, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*Tenant Occupied- NO Showings until further notice-
*Virtual tour :https://photos.app.goo.gl/heG5Bw7xbaybiaMK8
*Available Move in Ready 05/06/2020

Gorgeous 3Bed, 2.5Bath, 2Car Garage Duplex! Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Wood-Look Tile Flooring and Carpet Upstairs, Island Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Built In Microwave, Double Vanity and Stand Up Shower in Master bath, Covered Patio, Fenced In Backyard & Xeriscaped Front Yard. CISD. Live Minutes Away from Creekside Shopping and Entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 have any available units?
414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 have?
Some of 414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 offers parking.
Does 414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 have a pool?
No, 414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1 has units with air conditioning.

