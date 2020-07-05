414 Creekside Curve New Braunfels, TX. 78130 - 1

Amenities
*Tenant Occupied- NO Showings until further notice-
*Virtual tour :https://photos.app.goo.gl/heG5Bw7xbaybiaMK8
*Available Move in Ready 05/06/2020
Gorgeous 3Bed, 2.5Bath, 2Car Garage Duplex! Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Wood-Look Tile Flooring and Carpet Upstairs, Island Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Built In Microwave, Double Vanity and Stand Up Shower in Master bath, Covered Patio, Fenced In Backyard & Xeriscaped Front Yard. CISD. Live Minutes Away from Creekside Shopping and Entertainment!