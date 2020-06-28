Cute 3/2/2in Avery Park between New Braunfels and Seguin on Hwy 46. Comal school district with the elementary school in the subdivision. One open living area open to the kitchen and dining. There is a community pool and playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 412 Brighten have any available units?
412 Brighten doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 412 Brighten have?
Some of 412 Brighten's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Brighten currently offering any rent specials?
412 Brighten is not currently offering any rent specials.