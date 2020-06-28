All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:35 PM

412 Brighten

412 Brighten Drive · No Longer Available
Location

412 Brighten Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Cute 3/2/2in Avery Park between New Braunfels and Seguin on Hwy 46. Comal school district with the elementary school in the subdivision. One open living area open to the kitchen and dining. There is a community pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Brighten have any available units?
412 Brighten doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 412 Brighten have?
Some of 412 Brighten's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Brighten currently offering any rent specials?
412 Brighten is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Brighten pet-friendly?
No, 412 Brighten is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 412 Brighten offer parking?
Yes, 412 Brighten offers parking.
Does 412 Brighten have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Brighten does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Brighten have a pool?
Yes, 412 Brighten has a pool.
Does 412 Brighten have accessible units?
No, 412 Brighten does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Brighten have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Brighten has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Brighten have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Brighten does not have units with air conditioning.
