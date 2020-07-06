Rent Calculator
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:46 AM
1 of 5
4071 Legend Meadows
4071 Legend Meadows
·
No Longer Available
Location
4071 Legend Meadows, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
media room
cats allowed
3 bedroom, 2 bath. Also has an extra room that can be a game room, media room or office. Fresh paint, freshly cleaned. Come check it out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4071 Legend Meadows have any available units?
4071 Legend Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 4071 Legend Meadows have?
Some of 4071 Legend Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4071 Legend Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
4071 Legend Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4071 Legend Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, 4071 Legend Meadows is pet friendly.
Does 4071 Legend Meadows offer parking?
No, 4071 Legend Meadows does not offer parking.
Does 4071 Legend Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4071 Legend Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4071 Legend Meadows have a pool?
No, 4071 Legend Meadows does not have a pool.
Does 4071 Legend Meadows have accessible units?
No, 4071 Legend Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 4071 Legend Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4071 Legend Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does 4071 Legend Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4071 Legend Meadows has units with air conditioning.
