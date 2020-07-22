All apartments in New Braunfels
3945 Legend Woods
Last updated February 1 2020 at 4:00 AM

3945 Legend Woods

3945 Legend Woods · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3945 Legend Woods, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
game room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Master and one secondary bedroom is downstairs. There are 3 bedrooms and game room/second living area up. Sprinkler system and covered back patio with a fan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3945 Legend Woods have any available units?
3945 Legend Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3945 Legend Woods have?
Some of 3945 Legend Woods's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3945 Legend Woods currently offering any rent specials?
3945 Legend Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3945 Legend Woods pet-friendly?
No, 3945 Legend Woods is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 3945 Legend Woods offer parking?
Yes, 3945 Legend Woods offers parking.
Does 3945 Legend Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3945 Legend Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3945 Legend Woods have a pool?
No, 3945 Legend Woods does not have a pool.
Does 3945 Legend Woods have accessible units?
No, 3945 Legend Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 3945 Legend Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3945 Legend Woods has units with dishwashers.
Does 3945 Legend Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, 3945 Legend Woods does not have units with air conditioning.
