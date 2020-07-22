Home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Master and one secondary bedroom is downstairs. There are 3 bedrooms and game room/second living area up. Sprinkler system and covered back patio with a fan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3945 Legend Woods have any available units?
3945 Legend Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3945 Legend Woods have?
Some of 3945 Legend Woods's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3945 Legend Woods currently offering any rent specials?
3945 Legend Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.