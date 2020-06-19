All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

382 Creekside Curve

382 Creekside Curve · No Longer Available
Location

382 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4/2.5/2 Duplex Located Near Creekside Shopping Center! Live Minutes from Shopping & Entertainment! - Spacious 4/2.5/2 Duplex Located Near Creekside Shopping Center! Live Minutes from Shopping & Entertainment! Amenities Include: Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave, Stove/Oven Range, and Dishwasher), Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Wood-Look Tile Flooring/Carpet, Walk-In Closet, Double Vanity/Stand Up Shower In Master Bath, Privacy Fenced-In Backyard, Sprinkler System and Covered Patio! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter. Floorplan #3583

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3508148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 Creekside Curve have any available units?
382 Creekside Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 382 Creekside Curve have?
Some of 382 Creekside Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 Creekside Curve currently offering any rent specials?
382 Creekside Curve isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Creekside Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 382 Creekside Curve is pet friendly.
Does 382 Creekside Curve offer parking?
No, 382 Creekside Curve does not offer parking.
Does 382 Creekside Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 382 Creekside Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Creekside Curve have a pool?
No, 382 Creekside Curve does not have a pool.
Does 382 Creekside Curve have accessible units?
No, 382 Creekside Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Creekside Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 382 Creekside Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 382 Creekside Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 382 Creekside Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
