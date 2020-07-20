Rent Calculator
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
379 Oakcrest
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:12 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
379 Oakcrest
379 Oakcrest Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
379 Oakcrest Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
At the start of the Hill. Walking distance to Seele Elementary School. This is an older 3/1 one car carport in the center of town. Easy walk to Landa Park Great neighbor and large fenced back yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 379 Oakcrest have any available units?
379 Oakcrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
Is 379 Oakcrest currently offering any rent specials?
379 Oakcrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 Oakcrest pet-friendly?
No, 379 Oakcrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 379 Oakcrest offer parking?
Yes, 379 Oakcrest offers parking.
Does 379 Oakcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 379 Oakcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 Oakcrest have a pool?
No, 379 Oakcrest does not have a pool.
Does 379 Oakcrest have accessible units?
No, 379 Oakcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 379 Oakcrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 379 Oakcrest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 379 Oakcrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 379 Oakcrest does not have units with air conditioning.
