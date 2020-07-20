All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
379 Oakcrest
379 Oakcrest

379 Oakcrest Dr · No Longer Available
New Braunfels
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

379 Oakcrest Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
At the start of the Hill. Walking distance to Seele Elementary School. This is an older 3/1 one car carport in the center of town. Easy walk to Landa Park Great neighbor and large fenced back yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 Oakcrest have any available units?
379 Oakcrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 379 Oakcrest currently offering any rent specials?
379 Oakcrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 Oakcrest pet-friendly?
No, 379 Oakcrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 379 Oakcrest offer parking?
Yes, 379 Oakcrest offers parking.
Does 379 Oakcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 379 Oakcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 Oakcrest have a pool?
No, 379 Oakcrest does not have a pool.
Does 379 Oakcrest have accessible units?
No, 379 Oakcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 379 Oakcrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 379 Oakcrest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 379 Oakcrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 379 Oakcrest does not have units with air conditioning.
