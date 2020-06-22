Rent Calculator
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:13 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
370 Callalily
370 Callalily
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
370 Callalily, New Braunfels, TX 78132
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a large corner lot. Tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms. Large backyard with large covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 370 Callalily have any available units?
370 Callalily doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 370 Callalily have?
Some of 370 Callalily's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 370 Callalily currently offering any rent specials?
370 Callalily isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Callalily pet-friendly?
No, 370 Callalily is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 370 Callalily offer parking?
Yes, 370 Callalily does offer parking.
Does 370 Callalily have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 Callalily does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Callalily have a pool?
No, 370 Callalily does not have a pool.
Does 370 Callalily have accessible units?
No, 370 Callalily does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Callalily have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 Callalily has units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Callalily have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 Callalily does not have units with air conditioning.
