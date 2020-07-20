Rent Calculator
368 S Hill
368 Hill Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
368 Hill Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
One bedroom/ One bath located in down town New Braunfels. Large shared backyard with storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 368 S Hill have any available units?
368 S Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
Is 368 S Hill currently offering any rent specials?
368 S Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 S Hill pet-friendly?
No, 368 S Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 368 S Hill offer parking?
No, 368 S Hill does not offer parking.
Does 368 S Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 368 S Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 S Hill have a pool?
No, 368 S Hill does not have a pool.
Does 368 S Hill have accessible units?
No, 368 S Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 368 S Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 368 S Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 368 S Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 368 S Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
