Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

367 Creekside Curve Available 08/15/19 Lovely 3/2/2 Duplex Near Creekside Shopping + Entertainment! Stainless Steel Appliances! - Lovely 3/2/2 Duplex Near Creekside Shopping + Entertainment! Stainless Steel Appliances! Enjoy Amenities such as a Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Refrigerator, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Wood-Look Tile Flooring with Carpet In Bedrooms, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity with Walk-In Shower in Master Bath, Covered Patio, Privacy Fenced-In Backyard, and Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included! CISD. 2 Pets Max.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE3327405)