All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 367 Creekside Curve.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
367 Creekside Curve
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

367 Creekside Curve

367 Creekside Curve · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

367 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
367 Creekside Curve Available 08/15/19 Lovely 3/2/2 Duplex Near Creekside Shopping + Entertainment! Stainless Steel Appliances! - Lovely 3/2/2 Duplex Near Creekside Shopping + Entertainment! Stainless Steel Appliances! Enjoy Amenities such as a Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Refrigerator, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Wood-Look Tile Flooring with Carpet In Bedrooms, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity with Walk-In Shower in Master Bath, Covered Patio, Privacy Fenced-In Backyard, and Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included! CISD. 2 Pets Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3327405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Creekside Curve have any available units?
367 Creekside Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 367 Creekside Curve have?
Some of 367 Creekside Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Creekside Curve currently offering any rent specials?
367 Creekside Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Creekside Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 367 Creekside Curve is pet friendly.
Does 367 Creekside Curve offer parking?
No, 367 Creekside Curve does not offer parking.
Does 367 Creekside Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 Creekside Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Creekside Curve have a pool?
No, 367 Creekside Curve does not have a pool.
Does 367 Creekside Curve have accessible units?
No, 367 Creekside Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Creekside Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 367 Creekside Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 367 Creekside Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 367 Creekside Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas