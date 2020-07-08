All apartments in New Braunfels
3615 Archer Boulevard

3615 Archer Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Archer Boulevard, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Archer Boulevard have any available units?
3615 Archer Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 3615 Archer Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Archer Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Archer Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3615 Archer Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3615 Archer Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3615 Archer Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3615 Archer Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 Archer Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Archer Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3615 Archer Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3615 Archer Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3615 Archer Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Archer Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 Archer Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3615 Archer Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3615 Archer Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

