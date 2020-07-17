Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

358 Creekside Curve Available 07/27/20 3/2/2 Duplex Near Creekside Shopping & Entertainment Filled With Upgrades! - 3/2/2 Duplex Near Creekside Shopping & Entertainment Filled With Upgrades! Amenities Include: Stainless Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Stove/Oven Range, Refrigerator, Granite Countertops, Island Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Wood-Look Tile Flooring with Carpet In Bedrooms, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Stand Up Shower & Double Vanity In Master Bath, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Sprinkler System, Covered Patio, Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included, and Privacy Fenced-In Backyard! CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max w/ Restrictions. Dogs - Over 1 Year, Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE3252259)