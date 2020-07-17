All apartments in New Braunfels
358 Creekside Curve
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

358 Creekside Curve

358 Creekside Curve · No Longer Available
Location

358 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
358 Creekside Curve Available 07/27/20 3/2/2 Duplex Near Creekside Shopping & Entertainment Filled With Upgrades! - 3/2/2 Duplex Near Creekside Shopping & Entertainment Filled With Upgrades! Amenities Include: Stainless Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Stove/Oven Range, Refrigerator, Granite Countertops, Island Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Wood-Look Tile Flooring with Carpet In Bedrooms, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Stand Up Shower & Double Vanity In Master Bath, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Sprinkler System, Covered Patio, Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included, and Privacy Fenced-In Backyard! CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max w/ Restrictions. Dogs - Over 1 Year, Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3252259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 Creekside Curve have any available units?
358 Creekside Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 358 Creekside Curve have?
Some of 358 Creekside Curve's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 358 Creekside Curve currently offering any rent specials?
358 Creekside Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 Creekside Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 358 Creekside Curve is pet friendly.
Does 358 Creekside Curve offer parking?
No, 358 Creekside Curve does not offer parking.
Does 358 Creekside Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 358 Creekside Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 Creekside Curve have a pool?
No, 358 Creekside Curve does not have a pool.
Does 358 Creekside Curve have accessible units?
No, 358 Creekside Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 358 Creekside Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 358 Creekside Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 358 Creekside Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 358 Creekside Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
