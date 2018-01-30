All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 357 Scenic Meadow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
357 Scenic Meadow
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

357 Scenic Meadow

357 Scenic Meadow · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

357 Scenic Meadow, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2/2 within walking distance of Fischer Park. Large living area open to the kitchen and dining room. Hugh Master bedroom and large master closet. Out side kitchen with sink and frige

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Scenic Meadow have any available units?
357 Scenic Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 357 Scenic Meadow have?
Some of 357 Scenic Meadow's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 Scenic Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
357 Scenic Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Scenic Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 357 Scenic Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 357 Scenic Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 357 Scenic Meadow offers parking.
Does 357 Scenic Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 Scenic Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Scenic Meadow have a pool?
No, 357 Scenic Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 357 Scenic Meadow have accessible units?
No, 357 Scenic Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Scenic Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 357 Scenic Meadow has units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Scenic Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Scenic Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas