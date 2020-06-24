Rent Calculator
356 Raven Ridge
356 Raven Ridge
356 Raven Ridge
·
No Longer Available
Location
356 Raven Ridge, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Walnut Heights. New carpet in living area! Available for move in, April 1st!
Included in Rent: A/C Filters delivered once a month. Pets must be approved by owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 356 Raven Ridge have any available units?
356 Raven Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 356 Raven Ridge have?
Some of 356 Raven Ridge's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 356 Raven Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
356 Raven Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 Raven Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 356 Raven Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 356 Raven Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 356 Raven Ridge offers parking.
Does 356 Raven Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 Raven Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 Raven Ridge have a pool?
No, 356 Raven Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 356 Raven Ridge have accessible units?
No, 356 Raven Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 356 Raven Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 Raven Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 356 Raven Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 356 Raven Ridge has units with air conditioning.
