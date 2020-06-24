All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated May 17 2020 at 3:18 AM

346 Prince Drive

346 Prince Drive · No Longer Available
Location

346 Prince Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
game room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Close to Landa Park, Das Rec Center, schools, restaurants and downtown New Braunfels. This rental features: 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, open kitchen/dining/living, separate small office space, extra flex space for game room/2nd living?, large backyard, concrete patio, fruit trees & shade trees in backyard, storage building in back, new bedroom flooring (no carpet), chicken coop, laundry space in garage and freshly painted interior. Separate, extra side driveway perfect for RV/boat/extra car storage. Refrigerator stays with rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Prince Drive have any available units?
346 Prince Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 346 Prince Drive have?
Some of 346 Prince Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 Prince Drive currently offering any rent specials?
346 Prince Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Prince Drive pet-friendly?
No, 346 Prince Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 346 Prince Drive offer parking?
Yes, 346 Prince Drive offers parking.
Does 346 Prince Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 Prince Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Prince Drive have a pool?
No, 346 Prince Drive does not have a pool.
Does 346 Prince Drive have accessible units?
No, 346 Prince Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Prince Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 Prince Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 346 Prince Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 Prince Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

