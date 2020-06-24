346 Prince Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan game room ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Close to Landa Park, Das Rec Center, schools, restaurants and downtown New Braunfels. This rental features: 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, open kitchen/dining/living, separate small office space, extra flex space for game room/2nd living?, large backyard, concrete patio, fruit trees & shade trees in backyard, storage building in back, new bedroom flooring (no carpet), chicken coop, laundry space in garage and freshly painted interior. Separate, extra side driveway perfect for RV/boat/extra car storage. Refrigerator stays with rental.