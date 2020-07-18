Amenities

342 Creekside Curve Available 08/14/20 Live Near Creekside Shopping Center! 3/2/2 Duplex With Island Kitchen & Stainless Appliances! - Live Near Creekside Shopping Center! 3/2/2 Duplex With Island Kitchen & Stainless Appliances! Amenities Include: Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Refrigerator, Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Wood-Look Tile Flooring/Carpet, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity & Walk-In Shower In Master Bath, Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom, Sprinkler System, Garage Door Opener, Covered Patio, and Privacy Fenced-In Backyard! CISD Schools. 1 Dog Max, 45lbs Max with Restrictions. No Cats.



*Must Provide Proof of Renters Insurance*



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Cats Allowed



