All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 342 Creekside Curve.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
342 Creekside Curve
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

342 Creekside Curve

342 Creekside Curve · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

342 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 342 Creekside Curve · Avail. Aug 14

$1,545

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
342 Creekside Curve Available 08/14/20 Live Near Creekside Shopping Center! 3/2/2 Duplex With Island Kitchen & Stainless Appliances! - Live Near Creekside Shopping Center! 3/2/2 Duplex With Island Kitchen & Stainless Appliances! Amenities Include: Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Refrigerator, Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Wood-Look Tile Flooring/Carpet, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity & Walk-In Shower In Master Bath, Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom, Sprinkler System, Garage Door Opener, Covered Patio, and Privacy Fenced-In Backyard! CISD Schools. 1 Dog Max, 45lbs Max with Restrictions. No Cats.

*Must Provide Proof of Renters Insurance*

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3224827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Creekside Curve have any available units?
342 Creekside Curve has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 342 Creekside Curve have?
Some of 342 Creekside Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Creekside Curve currently offering any rent specials?
342 Creekside Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Creekside Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 Creekside Curve is pet friendly.
Does 342 Creekside Curve offer parking?
Yes, 342 Creekside Curve offers parking.
Does 342 Creekside Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 Creekside Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Creekside Curve have a pool?
No, 342 Creekside Curve does not have a pool.
Does 342 Creekside Curve have accessible units?
No, 342 Creekside Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Creekside Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 Creekside Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 342 Creekside Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 342 Creekside Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 342 Creekside Curve?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity