319 Untermaier

Amenities

Available NOW! Be The First To Live In This Brand New Luxury 3/2.5/1.5 Duplex! Full Of Upgrades! - Available NOW! Be The First To Live In This Brand New Luxury 3/2.5/1.5 Duplex! Full Of Upgrades! Features Include: Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, and Built In Microwave), Granite Countertops, Pantry, Breakfast Bar, Ceiling Fans, 9ft Ceilings on First Floor and Master, Nice Open Floorplan, Wood Look Vinyl/Carpet Flooring, Walk In Closets, Washer/Dryer, Double Vanity in Master Bathroom, Crown Molding, Pergola and Privacy Fenced Backyard. Front Yard Care is Included. CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



