New Braunfels, TX
319 Untermaier
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

319 Untermaier

319 Untermaier St · No Longer Available
Location

319 Untermaier St, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Available NOW! Be The First To Live In This Brand New Luxury 3/2.5/1.5 Duplex! Full Of Upgrades! - Available NOW! Be The First To Live In This Brand New Luxury 3/2.5/1.5 Duplex! Full Of Upgrades! Features Include: Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, and Built In Microwave), Granite Countertops, Pantry, Breakfast Bar, Ceiling Fans, 9ft Ceilings on First Floor and Master, Nice Open Floorplan, Wood Look Vinyl/Carpet Flooring, Walk In Closets, Washer/Dryer, Double Vanity in Master Bathroom, Crown Molding, Pergola and Privacy Fenced Backyard. Front Yard Care is Included. CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE5583185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Untermaier have any available units?
319 Untermaier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 319 Untermaier have?
Some of 319 Untermaier's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Untermaier currently offering any rent specials?
319 Untermaier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Untermaier pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Untermaier is pet friendly.
Does 319 Untermaier offer parking?
No, 319 Untermaier does not offer parking.
Does 319 Untermaier have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Untermaier offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Untermaier have a pool?
No, 319 Untermaier does not have a pool.
Does 319 Untermaier have accessible units?
No, 319 Untermaier does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Untermaier have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Untermaier has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Untermaier have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Untermaier does not have units with air conditioning.

