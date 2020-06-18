All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:18 PM

316 Untermaier Street

316 Untermaier St · (830) 625-8065
Location

316 Untermaier St, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1380 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning New 3/2.5/1.5 Fourplex - Tons of Upgrades! Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included! Features Include: Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, and Built In Microwave), Granite Countertops, Pantry, Breakfast Bar, Ceiling Fans, 9ft Ceilings, Nice Open Floorplan, Wood Look Vinyl/Carpet Flooring, Walk In Closets, Washer/Dryer, Double Vanity in Master Bathroom, Crown Molding, Pergola and Privacy Fenced Backyard. Front Yard Care is Included. CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

