Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

3146 Douglas Fir Dr

3146 Douglas Fir Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3146 Douglas Fir Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
3146 Douglas Fir 3BR/2BA Fourplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3146 Douglas Fir Dr have any available units?
3146 Douglas Fir Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3146 Douglas Fir Dr have?
Some of 3146 Douglas Fir Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3146 Douglas Fir Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3146 Douglas Fir Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3146 Douglas Fir Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3146 Douglas Fir Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 3146 Douglas Fir Dr offer parking?
No, 3146 Douglas Fir Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3146 Douglas Fir Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3146 Douglas Fir Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3146 Douglas Fir Dr have a pool?
No, 3146 Douglas Fir Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3146 Douglas Fir Dr have accessible units?
No, 3146 Douglas Fir Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3146 Douglas Fir Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3146 Douglas Fir Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3146 Douglas Fir Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3146 Douglas Fir Dr has units with air conditioning.
